Newington, CT – ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is pleased to announce that Icom America is the Official Sponsor of the ARRL Year of the Club, supporting the initiatives that spotlight and strengthen ARRL Affiliated Clubs throughout 2026.

The ARRL Board of Directors designated 2026 as the ARRL Year of the Club, recognizing the essential role that local amateur radio clubs play in building community, mentoring new operators, and delivering public service at the grassroots level. This nationwide focus celebrates clubs as engines of civic engagement and increases public awareness of the Amateur Radio Service through local connections across the United States.

“Amateur radio clubs are the backbone of the hobby,” said Ray Novak, N9JA, Senior Sales Manager at Icom America. “Icom works closely with them to support education, growth, and engagement. Strong clubs create strong communities, and Icom is proud to support them.”

Supporting Clubs On the Air and Beyond

ARRL has emphasized the broader impact of the initiative. “The Year of the Club places a spotlight on the vibrant community of radio clubs,” said ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA. “By investing in clubs, Icom and ARRL are reinforcing the local foundation of amateur radio—where mentorship begins, technical skills are shared, and public service takes root,” said Minster.

Through its sponsorship, Icom is supporting content that highlights the work of radio clubs in QST, ARRL newsletters and publications, and through resources and activities designed to help clubs thrive.

As part of ARRL’s broader 2026 activities, ARRL has launched the America250 Worked All States (WAS) operating event, a year-long on-air activity encouraging amateur radio operators worldwide to make contact with all 50 US states in honor of America’s 250th anniversary. Radio clubs are participating and supporting a special endorsement for operators who contact ARRL Affiliated Clubs in all 50 states during the year. In addition, clubs and hamfests are hosting W1AW/portable activations in all 50 states, creating another endorsement opportunity for participants.

ARRL also announced that the theme of 2026 ARRL Field Day, held June 27–28, will be “Amateur Radio: A National Resource.” Since 1933, Field Day has been the largest on-the-air operating event in North America, showcasing amateur radio’s readiness to provide resilient communications in times of need while engaging the public through hands-on demonstrations and community outreach. This year’s Field Day will emphasize club participation and the use of club call signs.

For more information about the ARRL Year of the Club, the America250 Worked All States operating event, and 2026 ARRL Field Day, visit www.arrl.org.

About ARRL®

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® was founded in 1914 as The American Radio Relay League, and is a noncommercial organization of radio amateurs. ARRL’s mission is to promote and protect the art, science, and enjoyment of amateur radio, and to develop the next generation of radio amateurs. ARRL supports members with opportunities to discover radio, to develop new skills, and to serve their local communities. ARRL’s youth initiatives include programs to inspire students and advance STEM education through amateur radio, and to encourage pathways to higher education and careers in wireless communications and related technical fields. ARRL is also the Secretariat of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU). For more information about ARRL and amateur radio, visit www.arrl.org.

About Icom America

Icom is a world leader in the amateur radio market. Icom makes amateur radios for use in long-range (HF) and short-range (VHF, UHF) communications. Digital technology is transforming the market, and Icom helped pioneer the development of Digital Signal Processing (DSP) equipment. Icom is also a leader in product development for the D-STAR digital mode, a global open protocol that is on the cutting edge in Amateur Radio today.