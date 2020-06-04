Icom has announced that delivery of the new IC-705 HF – 430 MHz all-mode 10 W transceiver, which was scheduled to be released in March, has been pushed back to later this year because the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the delivery of some components. “We are sorry to share this disappointing news,” Icom said, “and as soon as we have more information, we will post it on our website and social media pages.” Many radio amateurs had made reservations for the IC-705.