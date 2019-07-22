The IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques Society (MTT-S) has announced the MTT-Sat Challenge for groups of students developing RF hardware for CubeSat applications. The MTT-Sat Challenge is a worldwide competition for teams of undergraduate and graduate students to design and build RF hardware for small satellites. The most promising designs will undergo space environmental qualification testing and could be incorporated into an actual CubeSat.

“The main goal of the MTT-Sat Challenge is to advance space RF and microwave education, inspire students to pursue science and engineering education and careers, and prepare tomorrow’s leaders with the interdisciplinary teamwork skills, which are necessary for success,” the society said in announcing the competition. The MTT-Sat Challenge is intended to run over 4 academic years (starting in June 2019) and is divided into several phases spanning overall technology readiness levels. Proposals may be submitted for every single phase.

At this time, IEEE MTT-Sat Challenge is calling for ideas that could come from among the following fields: Transceivers based on commercial of the shelf (COTS) components; antenna systems and arrays for CubeSats; ground terminals for low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites; radiation-hardened electronics based on COTS components; inter-satellite communication; electromagnetic sensors for CubeSats, and novel RF technologies for space applications.

Detailed information is available on the MTT-Sat Challenge. The submission deadline is October 2, 2019, 0900 UTC (October 1, 11 PM HST). Those planning to submit proposals should send a brief letter of interest by August 31.