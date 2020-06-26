Illinois Section Manager Ron Morgan, AD9I, has stepped down due to health concerns that became apparent just as he was ready to start a new term. He was re-elected in the spring Section Manager election cycle. Morgan, of East Peoria, has been Section Manager since February 2017. Thomas Beebe, W9RY, of Marion, has been appointed as the Illinois Section Manager, effective July 1, to fulfill the 2-year term that extends through June 30, 2022.

ARRL Radiosport and Field Services Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, made the appointment after consulting with ARRL Central Division Director Kermit Carlson, W9XA.

Beebe was one of three candidates who ran for the post in the spring SM election. He currently serves as an Assistant Section Manager, Official Emergency Station, and a Field Instructor and Field Examiner.