Tropical Storm Melissa is nearly stationary in Caribbean on Friday, October, 24, 2025. Forecasters warn it could quickly intensify, impacting Jamaica as a hurricane and causing catastrophic flooding and landslides Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

The Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) a group of licensed Amateur Radio Operators trained and organized to provide essential communications support to the National Hurricane Center during times of hurricane emergencies, is carefully monitoring the storm’s development.

Important Notice: Emergency Frequencies — Keep Clear During Contest Weekend

As the Caribbean faces potential hurricane impacts, IARU (International Amateur Radio Union) Region 2 has activated emergency nets on the following frequencies:

40 meters: 7.198 MHz and 7.098 MHz

20 meters: 14.198 MHz

If the Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) activates, they will be operating on:

14.325 MHz

7.268 MHz

The amateur radio station at the National Hurricane Center, WX4NHC, will also be monitoring the HWN frequencies for real-time weather and situation reports.

This weekend coincides with the CQ World Wide SSB Contest, one of the busiest times on the ham radio bands. All operators are urged to exercise extra vigilance and avoid transmitting on or near these emergency and hurricane watch frequencies.

These nets are providing critical communication links supporting the Caribbean Islands and affected regions. Please ensure they have clear and reliable access to designated frequencies.

In summary: