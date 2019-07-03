A known bug with the Apple version of the digital QST app may prevent some users from downloading issues of the magazine. ARRL has confirmed with the developer that version 5.0 of the app, introduced in early February, may produce instances where the app crashes on some devices when the user tries to download an issue of QST for offline reading. We apologize for this inconvenience, and we are working with the developer to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.