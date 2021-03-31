The in-person HAM RADIO international amateur radio exhibition in Friedrichshafen, Germany — typically held in late June — has again been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but online events are scheduled. “This [is] not unexpected, as COVID-19 infections are currently on the rise again in Germany, whilst vaccinations are only happening at a very slow pace,” the announcement from the Friedrichshafen Fairgrounds said. Our preparations for an online conference event — HAM RADIOnline — with presentations, discussion forums, virtual meeting places, and vendor information are making excellent progress.”

The next in-person HAM RADIO is expected to take place June 24 – 26, 2022.