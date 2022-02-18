Registration is open for the in-person portion of the 2022 hybrid HamSCI workshop. Space Weather Woman Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, will be a featured guest. The fifth annual HamSCI hybrid in-person and virtual workshop will take place March 18 – 19 at the US Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The theme of the 2022 workshop is “The Weather Connection.”

This workshop will also serve as a team meeting for the HamSCI Personal Space Weather Station project, a National Science Foundation-funded initiative to develop a citizen science instrument for studying space weather from your backyard.

The 2022 HamSCI workshop is organized by The University of Scranton, in collaboration with The University of Alabama and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. In-person workshop registration closes on Monday, March 7, 2022. Registration rates for the in-person workshop are:

Friday registration: $45 (includes conference talks and presentations, and continental breakfast, lunch, and refreshments)

Saturday registration: $45 (includes conference talks and presentations, and continental breakfast, lunch, and refreshments)

Friday banquet: $60

Saturday hors d’oeuvre reception: $40

Virtual participation is free of charge. Registration for the virtual workshop will be available in early March 2022. A tentative workshop agenda has been posted.