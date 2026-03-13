The Indiana General Assembly has passed and Governor Mike Braun has signed a bill that adds protection for amateur radio operators who live in homeowner association (HOA) regulated housing developments.

Official language of the House Bill 1152 can be found at IGA | House Bill 1152 - Homeowners association matters.

Credit for adding the new language goes to Hunter Reed, KD9YLQ; Campbell Reed, KD9GEK, and State Senator Scott Alexander for their efforts writing and introducing the bill, and to the Muncie Area Amateur Radio Club, an ARRL Affiliated Club.

The bill takes effect on July 1, 2026.