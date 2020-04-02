The Amateur Radio Newsline Amateur Radio Club will sponsor an informal activation of WA6ITF, the call sign long held by Newsline cofounder Bill Pasternak, who died 5 years ago. Pasternak would have turned 72 on February 7. With Bill Orenstein, KH6IAF, Pasternak created the original Amateur Radio Newsline as the Westlink Radio Network, recruiting volunteer broadcasters to contribute ham radio news stories for a webcast or podcast that Pasternak and others hosted, edited, and produced. Amateur Radio Newsline became a staple on many repeaters across the US and around the world.

Beginning on Friday, February 7, and into the weekend, the club will be on the air as WA6ITF, now the club’s call sign, on HF, DMR, D-STAR, Fusion, and EchoLink. — Thanks to James Pastorfield, KB7TBT, via QRZ.com