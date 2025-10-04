ARRL Ham Radio Open Houses are happening all over the western hemisphere, and more dates are being added each week. Throughout the entire month of April, radio clubs, schools, and even museums are opening their doors to help introduce the public to amateur radio. They will show of their ham radio stations, demonstrating the technology and innovation enjoyed by radio amateurs today.

Some of the open houses will take place on April 18, World Amateur Radio Day, which this year marks 100 years since the International Amateur Radio Union was founded in Paris, France.

There are some interesting sites hosting ARRL Ham Radio Open House events. The Vintage Radio and Communications Museum, W1VCM, in Windsor, Connecticut, will welcome guests to theirs on April 18. The museum is host to exhibits that show off the developments in communications through the decades, from the 1800s to the late 20th century. Many of the volunteers at the museum are active hams and are able to relay how foundational evolution of gear and technology was for the modern, digital, amateur radio landscape.

New England Sci-Tech in Natick, Massachusetts, W1STR, is also hosting an open house on April 18. This maker space workshop and science center engages young people with outreach programs and gets members of the public hands-on with many science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) projects. They have an active amateur radio club among all the excitement.

On the other end of North America, the Arctic Amateur Radio Experimenters, KL7EX, will be hosting an Open House in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Find a site near you, or list your club’s ARRL Ham Radio Open House at www.arrl.org/Open-House.