Joseph M. Grib, Jr., KI3B, has been appointed to fill the role of Delaware Section Manager (SM) on an interim basis. A DuPont retiree, Grib lives in Bear, Delaware, and is active in the local repeater association. Outside of ham radio, he enjoys saltwater fishing, the beach, and computers. Grib is an avid CW operator but enjoys other modes as well, including SSB, DMR (Digital Mobile Radio), and D-STAR (Digital Smart Technology for Amateur Radio). Grib’s appointment was effective on December 31, 2021, when the term of former SM Mark Stillman, KA3JUJ, ended. Grib will serve in the role at least until July 1, 2022. ARRL is soliciting candidates for Delaware SM, and nominating petitions are due by March 4, 2022.