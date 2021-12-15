The vacancy created by the untimely and unfortunate death of ARRL Virginia Section Manager (SM) Joseph Palsa, K3WRY, will be filled in the Virginia SM election scheduled to occur in January and February 2022. The winner of the SM election will assume office on April 1, 2022. Former Virginia SM Carl Clements, W4CAC, has been appointed by ARRL Field Services Manager Mike Walters, W8ZY to temporarily fill the position. Clements previously served as Virginia’s SM from 2005 to 2006 and 2008 to 2015. Clements’ appointment is effective December 15, 2021.

Georgia ARRL SM Jim Millsap, K9APD, has resigned for personal reasons, effective December 14. He has served since October 1. The position stands vacant as the search for a replacement continues.