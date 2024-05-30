The International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) has re-elected Timothy Ellam, VE6SH/G4HUA, as President and elected Thomas Wrede, DF2OO, as Vice President. Both will serve 5-year terms that began May 9, 2024.

Ellam begins his fourth term as President. Wrede has been active in IARU matters for several years and has managed the Deutscher Amateur Radio Club (DARC) international affairs team since 2009.

The International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) is the worldwide federation of national amateur radio organizations. The membership of the IARU consists of more than 160 member-societies in as many countries and separate territories. ARRL is the IARU International Secretariat.