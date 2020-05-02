The International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) has completed the makeover of its main website and the three regional websites — all with the same basic design. The three regional sites can be accessed directly from the IARU home page. All of the updated pages are organized to broadly mirror the structure of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and its related regional telecommunication organizations. The IARU regions are Region 1 — Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Northern Asia; IARU Region 2 — The Americas, and IARU Region 3 — Asia-Pacific. The Region 2 web page is available in English or Spanish. Each page offers a look at recent IARU news and events. — Thanks to IARU Secretary David Sumner, K1ZZ