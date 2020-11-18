As Category 4 Hurricane Iota neared landfall in Central America on November 16, the Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) was forced to suspend operations at 0300 UTC because of what HWN Manager Bobby Graves, KB5HAV, described as “deafening interference from a foreign AM broadcast station that came out of nowhere at 0200 UTC.” At the time, the net had shifted to its 40-meter frequency of 7.268 kHz, collecting real-time weather and damage reports via amateur radio.

“This was heartbreaking for our team, as the eyewall of Iota was just barely offshore,” Graves said. “The storm had weakened slightly to a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 155 MPH.” After activating at 1300 UTC, the net was able to collect and forward reports from various parts of Nicaragua and Honduras via WX4NHC throughout the day for relay to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Iota was the most powerful storm on record to make landfall this late in the hurricane season.

Graves said the very strong AM signal was on 7.265 MHz. “From my location, it was S-9,” he told ARRL. “You could not hear anything but the BC station.” The source of the signal was not clear, but as he noted, other foreign broadcast stations are to be heard from 7.265 to 7.300 MHz and splattering close by.

Stations handling emergency traffic during the response to Category 5 Hurricane Iota had requested clear frequencies on November 16 to avoid interfering with the HWN and with WX4NHC, as well as with a Honduran emergency net operation on 7.180 MHz and a Nicaraguan emergency net operating on 7.098 MHz. It’s not known if those nets were also affected by interference from the numerous broadcasters on 40 meters. “Thank you to all who allowed us a clear frequency,” Graves said on behalf of the HWN.

Iota made landfall not far from where Hurricane Eta had come ashore in Central America just a week earlier before soaking southern Florida. Central America is still recovering from Eta. Hurricane Iota weakened significantly following landfall, but not before delivering some 30 inches of rain, catastrophic winds, and mudslides to huge swaths of Central America.

Forecasters say storm swells could be felt as far north as the Yucatán Peninsula, as far east as Jamaica, and as far south as Colombia. No deaths were reported in Nicaragua. Authorities were said to be monitoring rivers and sheltering vulnerable populations.

“I dare say, don’t let your guard down,” Graves said. “A new tropical wave has developed behind Iota. Should this become a storm, it will be named Kappa.”