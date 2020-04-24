Add International Marconi Day (IMD) to the roster of amateur radio events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IMD celebrates the role of wireless pioneer Guglielmo Marconi played in the development of radio technology. The 24-hour event is held annually to celebrate Marconi’s birthday on April 25, 1874, and is typically held on the Saturday in April closest to that date. This year, IMD would have fallen on Marconi’s actual birth anniversary. The event would have involved amateur radio operations from historic Marconi sites. — Thanks to Southgate Amateur Radio News via Ronny Plovie, ON6CQ