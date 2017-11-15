International SATERN SSB Net Manager Ken Gilliland, AG6SV, has announced that starting immediately, the net will meet at the normal times on or near 14.312 MHz.

The net’s usual frequency is 14.265, but an Islands on the Air (IOTA) DXpedition to Guinea-Bisseau November 13-25 is transmitting on 14.260 MHz and listening up 5 to 10 kHz, making 14.265 MHz unusable.

In addition, the Buckeye Net on 14.262 MHz and the Ohana Net on 14.268 MHz start at the same time as SATERN, eliminating those two frequencies that SATERN has used in the past as alternatives. The change to 14.312 MHz will continue at least through November 25.

Contact Bill Feist, WB8BZH, for more information. — Thanks to National SATERN Liaison Bill Feist, WB8BZH