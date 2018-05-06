The International Space Station (ISS) Amateur Radio Slow Scan Television (SSTV) system is expected to be active on 145.800 MHz FM on June 6 and 7, likely using PD-120 format. The schedule calls for transmissions on Wednesday, June 6, 1230 – 1630 UTC, and Thursday, June 7, 1150 – 1525 UTC.

The SSTV images will be transmitted using the Kenwood TM-D710 transceiver in the Russian ISS Service Module. The call sign will be RS0ISS. ISS transmissions use 5 kHz deviation FM. Good results have been reported outdoors using just a quarter-wave whip antenna.

The AMSAT-UK website has more information on tracking and decoding software.