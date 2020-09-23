The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has published the 2020 ITU Radio Regulations — the international treaty governing the global use of RF spectrum and satellite orbits. The publication contains the complete texts of the Radio Regulations adopted during World Radiocommunication Conference 2019 (WRC-19), held last year in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Available in all six of ITU’s official languages, the 2020 ITU Radio Regulations are in effect for all signatory parties on January 1, 2021. Electronic versions are free, and the “traditional four-volume boxed set,” as well as a multilingual DVD, will be available for purchase in the coming weeks, the ITU said.

“The publication of the Radio Regulations is the culmination of the hard work and intense deliberations that took place during WRC-19,” said ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao. “Efficient and economical use of the naturally limited radio-frequency spectrum is key to ensuring we bring the benefits of connectivity and digital transformation to people everywhere. The ITU Radio Regulations are a vital vehicle for this endeavor.”

The ITU said that, when it comes to allocating radio frequencies, including sharing and harmonizing their use for different purposes, the Radio Regulations are the ultimate tool. “They ensure the use of the RF spectrum is rational, equitable, efficient, and economical, all while aiming to prevent harmful interference between different radio services,” the ITU said.

The ITU Radio Regulations also play an important role in promoting access to affordable broadband for all, the ITU said. The Radio Regulations govern 40 radiocommunication services, and are designed to protect existing radio services while enabling the introduction of new and enhanced services.