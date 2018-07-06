Internet access to ARRL Headquarters in will be disrupted briefly on Sunday, June 10, as AT&T performs a required security upgrade and reboots an on-site router. The work will take place between 0400 and 1000 UTC. All internet access at Headquarters will be disrupted during the upgrade; all services will automatically resume as soon as connectivity is restored.

Affected systems include email, bulk mail, reflectors, Logbook of The World (LoTW), DXCC, National Parks on the Air (NPOTA), and the ARRL Development page. The ARRL website will remain available throughout the maintenance period. Any orders taken on the website during the outage should be queued for transmission once connectivity returns. ARRL has no control over the time or length of the outage, which could be very short.

We regret any inconvenience.