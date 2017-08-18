Internet access to ARRL Headquarters in Newington, Connecticut, will be disrupted for up to 6 hours on Tuesday, August 22 (0400-1000 UTC). Affected systems include, but are not necessarily limited to e-mail, bulk mail, reflectors, Logbook of The World (LoTW), DXCC, National Parks on the Air (NPOTA), and the ARRL Development page.

The outage is necessary for AT&T maintenance, and ARRL has no control over the time or length of the outage, which could be very short. We regret any inconvenience.