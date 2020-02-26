As part of ARRL Headquarters’ transition to new internet service providers, an interruption of internet access at ARRL Headquarters is set for Wednesday, March 4, starting at 2300 UTC. The interruption will last no longer than 4 hours.

During the work period, these services will be unavailable:

Logbook of The World (LoTW)

Online DXCC

International Grid Chase Archive

National Parks on the Air Archive

Centennial QSO Party Archive,

W1AW Echolink Conference Server

VPN access to Headquarters.

Email to Headquarters will remain online, and the ARRL website (www.arrl.org) will remain operational throughout the maintenance period, along with the Contest and advertising pages. We apologize for any inconvenience.