In an August 29 interview with Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, news-talk radio station WGMD, ARRL South Texas Section Public Information Officer Mike Urich, KA5CVH, described the situation in Harris County, Texas, as the flood emergency continues there. Urich also took time to explain how the public service that Amateur Radio is able to provide during emergencies and disasters.

Urich noted that Harris County and the Houston area are some distance from where Hurricane Harvey came ashore, but said the rain bands the storm generated extended over a considerable area. “The rain just kept coming and coming and coming,” he told WGMD host Mike Bradley.

For his part, Urich spent more than 40 hours alternating shifts at the Harris County Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Urich said the area’s extensive system of repeaters makes it possible for local radio amateurs to serve as “another set of eyes and ears” in spotting and reporting problems that require official attention.

He said he was concerned on Sunday when the emergency power supporting the county’s 800-MHz trunked radio system was in danger of being flooded out. He told WGMD that he was involved in planning for contingency communications via Amateur Radio.

ARRL thanks WGMD for its permission to redistribute the interview. The interview will be available in this week's ARRL Audio News podcast.