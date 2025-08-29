ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA, is the guest on The DX Mentor YouTube channel this week. The hosts of the popular show – Bill Salyers, AJ8B, and Joe Pater, W8GEX – spoke with Minster at length about many topics of interest to ARRL members. They touched on the recent introduction of the DXCC® Trident Plaque, which recognizes the achievement of amateur radio operators who have confirmed two-way radio contacts with 100 or more DXCC Award countries (entities) on three modes. Minster also talked about the newly announced 10-Band DXCC award.

The importance of radio clubs and 2026 being designated the ARRL Year of the Club was also a topic of discussion. Minster also answered questions about decisions made at the recent Second Meeting of the ARRL Board of Directors.

The trio talked about this year’s Huntsville Hamfest, which held its annual convention in Alabama earlier this month. Huntsville Hamfest will host the ARRL National Convention next year, August 22 — 23, 2026.

Other topics of interest included the impact of social media on amateur radio, and ARRL leadership and governance. Minster also talked about the ARRL DX Advisory Committee (DXAC).

Watch the 2-hour interview on YouTube at https://youtu.be/fFIIXj0KKVY or listen to The DX Mentor podcast on your favorite platform.