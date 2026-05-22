ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA, and Dick Strassburger, N9EEE, Editor of Solid Copy, the monthly newsletter of CWops, were guests on episode 94 of The DX Mentor (May 15, 2026) for a discussion about remote operating. The show is hosted on YouTube by Bill Salyers, AJ8B.

Strassburger led the discussion, which included Minster describing the contest station he frequently operates on the Caribbean island of Bonaire, built by Noah Gottfried, K2NG/PJ4NG, as well as the remote station Minster has helped configure and assemble.

The video interview is available on YouTube at youtu.be/EZFQqMejB0Y.