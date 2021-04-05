“Bouvet is like the Mount Everest of DXCC entities,” 3Y0J DXpedition co-leader Paul Ewing, N6PSE, said. “It is among the most challenging entities to activate due to significant transportation costs and personal sacrifices required by the team to make the 42-day round trip. Fortunately, Bouvet is not our first mountain.”

Ewing reports that Mike Crownover, AB5EB, a veteran emergency room physician, has joined the 3Y0J DXpedition team to pair with ER doctor Bill Straw, KO7SS, and bringing the team total to 15. The DXpedition is set for January – February 2023, but the planning stage to activate the second-most-wanted DXCC entity is well under way, with the team researching polar quality tents and equipment and discussing antenna specifications with various manufacturers.

“We will make careful choices to help us meet the demand for Bouvet contacts,” Ewing said. The 3Y0J team has set a goal of making at least 100,000 contacts from Bouvet. Follow the DXpedition plans from the DXpedition website and Facebook page.