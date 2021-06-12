On December 1, Intrepid-DX Group President Paul Ewing, N6PSE, announced the prize recipients of the second annual Youth “Dream Rig” Essay Contest. Ewing said all essays received “were all unique in thought and very well articulated.” Extra points were given for correct grammar, punctuation, and spelling, he said.

“Most of the essays gave unique perspectives on how to reach out and connect with the youth of today. We will be sharing those ideas in subsequent postings,” he said.

The first-place winner and recipient of an Icom IC-7300 transceiver is Silas Davis, W3SED. Second-place winner Olivia Lee, KD2UYX, and third-place winner Isaac Schmidt, K6IAS, will each receive Yaesu FT-65R radios.

“Having read your many essays this week, we can tell you that our youth are full of great ideas, and they are brimming with enthusiasm to keep our hobby alive well into the future,” Ewing concluded. He thanked Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) for supporting this year’s prizes.