Due to the low number of essays received, the Intrepid-DX Group has extended the submission deadline for this year’s Youth “Dream Rig” Essay Contest to November 15, 2021. The winner of the 2021 contest will be announced on December 1. Those who submitted an essay last year are invited to submit again. The prize is an Icom IC-7300 transceiver.

Entry rules:

(1) Write and submit a two-page essay that answers the question, “How can amateur radio evolve to remain relevant in the age of the internet?

(2) Be a US amateur radio licensee aged 19 or younger.

(3) Promise to keep the radio for 1 year and to use it on the air.

(4) Send your essay in text or MS Word attachment by November 15, 2021 (no Google documents, please)

(5) Alternatively mail it to The Intrepid-DX Group, 3052 Wetmore Dr, San Jose, CA 95148, USA, postmarked by November 15, 2021.

All submissions become the property of the Intrepid-DX Group and may be published. Contact Paul Ewing, N6PSE, and visit The Intrepid-DX Group Facebook page for more information.