The Intrepid-DX Group is seeking nominations for the individual or group that most displayed their “Intrepid spirit” in 2020. For the purposes of this award, “an Intrepid spirit is bold, courageous, dedicated, innovative, fearless, generous, resolute, and visionary in their approach to amateur radio,” the organization says. “We want to recognize those individuals or groups that activated the rare, difficult and dangerous places” in 1920, exhibiting “an unshakable commitment to the amateur radio DX community.”

Submit nominations via email by February 15, 2021. The Board of Directors of the Intrepid-DX Group will evaluate the nominations, and the award will be presented in May 2021. — Thanks to Paul Ewing, N6PSE, president and founder of the Intrepid-DX Group