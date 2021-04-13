The Intrepid-DX Group has teamed with DXpeditioner Ken Opskar, LA7GIA, in its quest to activate Bouvet Island, the second most-wanted DXCC entity according to Club Log. The 3Y0J DXpedition is planned for January through February 2023. A dependency of Norway, Bouvet is a sub-Antarctic island in the South Atlantic. The last Bouvet activation was 3Y0E, during a scientific expedition over the winter of 2007 – 2008.

“There’s a lot to do, and we have a big financial mountain to climb,” DXpedition co-leader Paul Ewing, N6PSE, said in a recent interview with Tim Duffy, K3LR. Ewing will share leadership duties with Opskar in the amateur radio adventure.

“The cost of the Braveheart charter is enormous, but we’ve got some experience under our belt doing South Sandwich and South Georgia back in 2016. That was perfect preparation for Bouvet. We’ll have a very difficult landing, so we’re prepared for that.”

Ewing has said that the team began planning for its DXpedition on the Norwegian island of Bouvet right on the heels of the successful VP8STI and VP8SGI efforts. A 2018 DXpedition to Bouvet was scuttled after severe weather and an engine problem forced the team — with Bouvet already in view — to turn back.

The plan calls for the 3Y0J team of 14 to board the vessel Braveheart in Capetown, South Africa, for “the treacherous voyage to Bouvet,” Ewing said. “We will plan to spend 20 days at Bouvet and, weather permitting, we plan to have 14 to 16 good days of radio activity.”

“This will be an arduous and expensive mission. Our budget is $764,000, and the 3Y0J team will fund much of this mission. We desperately need the global DX Community to support our mission and help us make this important activation of the second- most wanted DXCC entity. It is only through this kind of support that we can achieve our mission of making 100,000 contacts or more from Bouvet.”

The Northern California DX Foundation and the International DX Association have already stepped up to the plate.

“We plan to make best use of propagation and modes on 10 – 160 meters,” Ewing said in the announcement. Operation will be on SSB, CW, and digital modes. “We pledge to assemble the strongest team possible and to use good operating practices to optimize your ability to reach our stations. We are confident that the Braveheart crew can get us there and back safely.”

“But I want to make it clear,” Ewing told Duffy. “There’s no doubt. We are going!”

Follow the Intrepid-DX Group’s 3Y0J plans via Facebook. Visit the 3Y0J website for more information and to make a donation.

The Rebel DX Group has announced that its 3Y0I DXpedition is still on for later this year, with a team of eight spending up to 30 days on Bouvet Island.