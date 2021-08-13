In a brief statement this week, Intrepid-DX Group President Paul Ewing, N6PSE, said his team is pulling out of the race to activate Bouvet Island and looking elsewhere.

“We now find ourselves the number three team in line to go to Bouvet,” the announcement said. “This recent development is not comfortable for us, so we are now re-examining the top 10 most-wanted DXCC entities, with a plan to redirect our efforts to an activation that will be most beneficial for everyone… We plan to activate a different rare and much-needed entity in January/February 2023. That is now our focus. Watch for more updates on this exciting new project. We wish our former 3Y0J teammates a safe and productive journey to Bouvet.” — Thanks to The Daily DX