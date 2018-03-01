The Intrepid-DX Group is seeking nominations for the individual or group that most displayed their “Intrepid Spirit” in 2017. “An Intrepid Spirit is bold, courageous, dedicated, innovative, fearless, generous, resolute, and visionary in their approach to Amateur Radio,” said Intrepid-DX Group Founder and Vice President Paul Ewing, N6PSE.

“We want to recognize those individuals or groups that activated the rare, difficult and dangerous places. We are seeking to make this award to the group or individual that most displayed their intrepid spirit in 2017, by expressing an unshakable commitment to the Amateur Radio DX community.”

The Intrepid Spirit Award is dedicated to the memory of James McLaughlin, WA2EWE/T6AF, who died in Afghanistan in 2011.

Submit nominations via e-mail. All nominations must be received by January 15, 2018. The Board of Directors of the Intrepid-DX Group will evaluate the nominations, and the award will be presented at the International DX Convention in Visalia, California, on April 21. — Thanks to Paul Ewing, N6PSE