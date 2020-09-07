ARRL has a new way to let members know when the digital editions of QST and other publications are available. Distributed via email, The ARRL Current offers a monthly overview of ARRL publications and member benefits. The inaugural edition launched in June.

Subscribe now to receive each issue going forward. Manage your email preferences from your ARRL account (members must first be registered on the ARRL website).

Go to the Edit Email Subscriptions page, select The ARRL Current, and then click Save. The next issue should show up in your in box on Friday, July 10.