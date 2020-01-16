Iowa State Parks on the Air (IASPOTA-2020) is under way and will continue through year’s end. The event is sponsored by the Great River Amateur Radio Club, with the support of Iowa ARRL Section Manager Lelia Garner, WA0UIG, and the Iowa Division of Natural Resources (DNR).

According to Colin Wheatley, W9UPK, Iowa had the first state park system in the nation, and Iowa’s first state park, Backbone State Park, was dedicated in 1920. Since then, the state park system has grown to 71 parks and recreational facilities.

Stations logging contacts with five of Iowa’s state parks during the year-long celebration can request a certificate by sending a legal-size self-addressed, sealed envelope to IASPOTA-2020 c/o Great River Amateur Radio Club, P.O. Box 1384, Dubuque, IA 52004.