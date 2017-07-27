The new Islands on the Air (IOTA) program website is targeted to launch officially in early September, when the current Radio Society of Great Britain (RSGB)-sponsored website will be taken offline. The new website is undergoing fine-tuning, according to IOTA IT Manager Johan Willemsen, PA3EXX.

“When we are ready the old URL will be forwarded to the new URL, and IOTA users can login on the new website with their existing credentials,” Willemsen told ARRL. A new entity — the IOTA Foundation — assumed management of the IOTA program from RSGB in 2015.

Paperless QSLing through QSO matching via Club Log has been available to the IOTA community on the existing system since July 2016. The process of adding operations valid for IOTA credit has been ongoing. Software developers should be aware that the change to a new website may affect any application using data from the current www.rsgbiota.org website.

Contact IOTA for more details.