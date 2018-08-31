The Island on the Air (IOTA) program is reviewing its list of valid island groups, as it typically does every 5 years.

“This time, IOTA management has decided to bring forward the review to give a chance for any new groups announced to be activated in 2019, the target year,” said Roger Balister, G3KMA, in an August 31 announcement. He continued, “The review process is scheduled to start with an announcement of some additions at this year's [Radio Society of Great Britain] Convention, and may possibly finish with a top-up at next year's Friedrichshafen HAM Radio event.”

Balister told IOTA enthusiasts that he anticipates only five to ten new groups to be proposed, adding that additions to the Europe list are unlikely because the continent “is already generously covered.”

Only proposals that meet the criteria at Sections B and C of the IOTA Programme Structure chapter (2018 Directory) will be considered. Submit proposals for consideration to Balister by October 1, with a brief justification in terms of the program criteria. — Thanks to Roger Balister, G3KMA, via IOTA