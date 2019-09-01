[UPDATED: 2019-01-10 @ 1502 UTC] The ISS Fan Club website closed down on January 1, 2019, after nearly 17 years. The site offered information on tracking the International Space Station and on crew activity. It provided frequencies and ISS digipeating assistance, as well as a place to showcase ISS slow-scan TV (SSTV) images and to meet fellow ISS fans.

Brian Clark, KF6FES, has told ARRL that one of the founding members of the ISS Fan Club site, Claudio Ariotti, IK1SLD, and several members of the ARISS team, including Clark, have launched a new ISS Fan Club site. “This new site is growing by the day, and very soon we will also offer much of the historical voice QSOs from the original site, as well as SSTV photos,” Clark said.

An unrelated International Space Station Fan Group Facebook page offers similar information.