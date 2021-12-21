The Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) team will support Slow Scan TV (SSTV) transmissions from the International Space Station (ISS), December 26 – 31. The images will be related to lunar exploration.

Transmissions should be available worldwide on 145.800 MHz FM, using SSTV mode PD120.

Transmissions are set to start on December 26 at about 1825 UTC and end December 31 at about 1705 UTC. The signal should be receivable on a handheld transceiver with a quarter-wave whip antenna. Use the widest filter for 25 kHz channel spacing.

Participants may post and view images on the ARISS SSTV Gallery

The ARISS-SSTV blog has more information. Visit the AMSAT Online Satellite Pass Predictions page for ISS pass times.