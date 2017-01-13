Toshihiro Kameda, JJ3GRX/W3GRX, of the University of Tsukuba’s “Yui” satellite project in Japan, reports that the ITF-2 (“imagine the future”) CubeSat is set for release from the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, January 16, at 0910 UTC.

The 1U ITF-2 was designed and built at the university. The Amateur Radio downlink is 437.525 MHz. Updated information will be announced on the AMSAT Bulletin Board.

ITF-2 is the successor to the unsuccessful ITF-1, which launched in 2014 but was never heard.