The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has posted an interview with International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) President Timothy Ellam, VE6SH/G4HUA, “Why World Amateur Radio Day is key to highlight crucial services.” World Amateur Radio Day (WARD) is observed every year on April 18. In the interview, Ellam shares his views on why World Amateur Radio Day is important and how amateur radio plays an essential role in improving lives worldwide. WARD recognizes the formation of the IARU in 1925.

The theme of World Amateur Radio Day is, “Celebrating Amateur Radio’s Contribution to Society.”