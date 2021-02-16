ITU News Magazine Covers World Radio Day, Includes Articles on Ham Radio
The latest issue of the free publication ITU News Magazine highlights World Radio Day (observed each year on February 13), featuring two articles on amateur radio. Articles in the magazine include the evolution of radio throughout the ages, ham radio and emergency communications, and remarks by International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) President Tim Ellam VE6SH, regarding why World Amateur Radio Day (celebrated each year on April 18) is important to highlight crucial services.
