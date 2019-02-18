The second Conference Preparatory Meeting (CPM) in advance of World Radio Communication Conference 2019 (WRC-19) this fall got under way on February 18 at International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Headquarters in Geneva. Delegates from around the world are attending.

This CPM will prepare a consolidated report that will support of the work of WRC-19, based on contributions from various administrations, study groups, and other sources concerning the regulatory, technical, operational, and procedural matters, and the inclusion of reconciled differences or of differing views and their justification.

Agenda items affecting Amateur Radio include the harmonization of the 50-MHz amateur allocation, 5G in the 47-GHz band (Amateur Radio has an allocation at 47.0 – 47.2 GHz in the US) and elsewhere, and studies concerning Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) for electric vehicles to assess the impact of WPT for electric vehicles on radiocommunication services and to study suitable harmonized frequency ranges which would minimize the impact on radiocommunication services from WPT for electrical vehicles.