The Dayton Amateur Radio Board of Directors has appointed Jack Gerbs, WB8SCT, of Springboro, Ohio, as the General Chairman for Hamvention® 2019. Gerbs, who served as Assistant General Chairman for the 2017 and 2018 Hamventions, succeeds Ron Cramer, KD8ENJ, who served in the post for the 2017 and 2018 shows.

“Jack worked very closely with me the last 2 years and is very familiar with all aspects of Hamvention,” Cramer said. “He was a big help during the move and is well prepared to continue making Hamvention better each year.”

Gerbs thanked Cramer for helping him prepare for the position. “Ron kept me well informed and included in all the major decisions while adapting to Hamvention’s new home. I look forward to building on the solid foundation he set,” he said.

Cramer, who was elected as DARA’s president in June, said he’ll be available to help in any way that he can. Gerbs’ first official act was to select Rick Allnutt, WS8G, as his Assistant General Chairman. Allnutt served on the Hamvention Awards Committee for several years and was International Relations Chair for 2018. He said he’s looking forward to working with Gerbs and the entire Hamvention team.

Most 2018 committee chairs have agreed to remain for the 2019 show, Gerbs said, adding that having an experienced team makes his job as General Chairman easier and should provide visitors with an even better Hamvention 2019.

Gerbs and Cramer noted that Hamvention would not be possible without the more than 700 volunteers who put in many hours to make Hamvention 2018 the success that it was.

Hamvention 2019 will take place May 17 – 19 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio.