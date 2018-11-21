Jack Tiley, AD7FO, of Spokane Valley, Washington, has been appointed as the new ARRL Eastern Washington Section Manager (SM) starting on January 1, 2019. Tiley will fulfill the unexpired term of office that Mark Tharp, KB7HDX, will vacate following his election as Northwestern Division Vice Director. Tharp, of Yakima, has served as the Eastern Washington SM since October of 2003.

ARRL Radiosport and Field Services Manager Norm Fusaro, W3IZ, appointed Tiley after consulting with Tharp and retiring Northwestern Division Director Jim Pace, K7CEX. An Amateur Extra-class licensee, Tiley currently serves as an Assistant Section Manager in Eastern Washington and holds appointments as a Technical Coordinator, Spokane-area Technical Specialist, and ARRL Certified Instructor. His term will run through September 30, 2019. The solicitation for SM candidates for the next term of office in Eastern Washington will appear in the April 2019 issue of QST.