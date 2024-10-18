The big weekend for Scouts around the world is here. Jamboree On - The - Air (JOTA) and Jamboree On - The - Internet (JOTI) is the world’s largest Scouting event. The three-day event runs from October 18 - 20, 2024 using amateur radio and the internet to connect Scouts worldwide for a full weekend of on-air and online activities that promote friendship and global citizenship. In 2023, JOTA/JOTI had a record 600,000 registered participants, a 40% increase compared to 2022, and included 7000+ Scout groups and tens of thousands of individual participants from 149 countries.

When Scouts contact each other by amateur radio, the stations are operated by licensed amateur radio operators. Many Scouts and their leaders hold licenses and have their own stations, but the majority participate in JOTA through stations operated by local radio clubs and individual radio amateurs. Some operators use television or computer-linked communication. This technology offers Scouts the exciting opportunity to make friends in other countries without leaving home.

Since 1958, when the first Jamboree-on-the-Air was held, millions of Scouts have met each other through this event. Many contacts made during JOTA have resulted in pen pals and links between Scout troops that have lasted many years.

Participating using JOTI, Scouts of any age can take part, from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts and Venturers. Scouts may participate at home with the help of an adult, or they can participate in a Scout group at a council event. JOTI is an economical way to participate in an international jamboree and participation fulfills requirements for Tiger and Arrow of Light adventures, the Citizenship in the World merit badge, and the International Spirit Award.

More information about JOTA/JOTI – including rules, regulations, callsigns, and worldwide frequencies – can be found at Jamboree on the Air (JOTA) (arrl.org). Additional information is available in the JOTA-JOTI Ham Radio Handbook.