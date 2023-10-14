Jamboree-on-the-Air (JOTA), the largest Scouting event in the world, takes place on the third weekend of October (10/20 - 10/22).

This annual global operating event allows Scouts to use amateur radio to connect with hams around the world. The event is supported by many local amateur radio clubs and individual operators. JOTA starts Friday and ends Sunday, but there are no offi­cial hours of operation, so you have the whole weekend to make JOTA contacts.

Here are the event rules:

All radio operators must operate their stations strictly in accordance with FCC regulations.

Stations should try to contact each other by calling "CQ Jamboree" or "CQ JOTA," or by answering other stations sending this call.

Any authorized amateur radio frequency may be used. It's suggested that the Scout frequencies be used, at least for a starting point. Remember that your radio has a dial and to move away from active nets and contesters.

Any amateur mode of operation can be used, such as CW, SSB, PSK, SSTV, FM, and satellite. The more modes in operation, the more exciting the event will be for the Scouts.

JOTA is not a contest. The idea is to contact other Scout stations and allow as many Scouts as possible to talk to other Scouts and learn about who they are and what they are doing. You might think about counting the Scouts on both sides of the QSO rather than the number of QSOs!

Scout Camps on the Air is still being developed, but ensure you log your contacts for inclusion in this special program once submissions are tracked.

More information about JOTA may be found on the Scouting website, at https://www.scouting.org/international/jota-joti/jota/.