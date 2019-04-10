With just a couple of weeks to go before Scouting’s Jamboree on the Air (JOTA) event on October 18 – 20, JOTA Coordinator Jim Wilson, K5ND, reports that nearly 200 US stations have registered their intentions to participate.

“Over the last few years, we’ve typically had around 300 stations registered before the weekend,” Wilson told ARRL. “So, we’re on track.” Wilson noted that Icom America is providing an ID-51A Plus2 VHF/UHF D-STAR portable to encourage stations to submit after-event reports. A drawing will select the recipient.

“Band conditions aren’t expected to be any better than they’ve been for the past year, but the enthusiasm will be there,” Wilson predicted, “and local VHF-UHF can work as well as the D-STAR and [VoIP modes].” US participants who have not yet registered may do so online. — Thanks to Jim Wilson, K5ND