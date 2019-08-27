Registration now is open for stations to register for Scouting’s 2019 Jamboree on the Air (JOTA). JOTA will take place October 18 – 20. JOTA is Scouting’s largest event in the world and always takes place over the third weekend of October. Click on “Sign Up Now” and register using your free Scout.org user id.

Use the same site to register for the 2019 Jamboree on the Internet (JOTI).

Bill Stearns, NE4RD, has been named the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) National Jamboree on the Air Task Force Chair. He has activated a number of JOTA and Scout Camp stations from the Montana Scout Council and served on the 2017 National Scout Jamboree K2BSA and 2019 World Scout Jamboree NA1WJ staffs.

The NA1WJ Amateur Radio operation at the 2019 World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia reported that more than 3,000 Scouts took part in the ham radio demonstrations, logging more than 4,000 contacts in 86 DXCC entities.