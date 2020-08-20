James Armstrong, NV6W, of San Jose, California, has been appointed to the post of Santa Clara Valley (SCV) Section Manager (SM), following the untimely death on July 28 of incumbent Bill Ashby, AA6FC, just 4 weeks after he took office. An ARRL Life Member, Ashby, also of San Jose, was 66 and the only nominee for the position when nominations closed in March. Ashby had earlier served as the Affiliated Club Coordinator from 2007 to 2010. Armstrong will fulfill the remainder of the term, which expires on June 30, 2022.

His appointment by ARRL Radiosport and Field Services Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, followed consultation with ARRL Pacific Division Director Jim Tiemstra, K6JAT. Armstrong served as an Assistant SM in the SCV Section since 2013. A ham for more than 40 years, Armstrong also holds a Second Class Radiotelegraph Operator certificate, a General Radiotelephone Operator license, and a GMDSS Radio Operator/Maintainer license, all with ship radar endorsements.